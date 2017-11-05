Soaring Eagles bounce Broncos

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz tossed four touchdown passes, Corey Clement had three scores, and the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Denver Broncos 51-23 on Sunday.

The Eagles (8-1) dismantled the league’s top-ranked defense, racking up 419 yards, to win their seventh straight game and head into a bye week with the best record in the NFL.

Brock Osweiler couldn’t get the Broncos (3-5) on track in his first start since rejoining the team in September. He threw two interceptions. Denver has lost four in a row and five of six.

REDSKINS 17, SEAHAWKS 14

SEATTLE (AP) — Kirk Cousins drove Washington 70 yards in 35 seconds, capped by Rob Kelley’s 1-yard touchdown run with less than a minute remaining, to stun Seattle.

Seattle (5-3) took a 14-10 lead with 1:34 remaining after Russell Wilson found Doug Baldwin for a 30-yard touchdown pass after the Seahawks had scuffled on offense all day. But Cousins had an unexpected answer.

COWBOYS 28, CHIEFS 17

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott ran for the go-ahead touchdown after another reprieve from his six-game suspension, and Dallas overcame Tyreek Hill’s improbable last-play touchdown in the first half to beat Kansas City.

Elliott’s 2-yard plunge in the third quarter came after the Chiefs turned a 14-3 deficit into a 17-14 advantage, sparked by Hill’s weaving 57-yard catch with the first-half clock expired and seven Dallas defenders inside their 25 trying to prevent the score.

With former quarterback Tony Romo calling his first Dallas game as lead analyst for CBS, Dak Prescott had two touchdown passes to Cole Beasley and ran for another score in a third straight win for the Cowboys (5-3).

Terrance Williams had a career-high nine catches for 141 yards.

CARDINALS 20, 49ERS 10

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Adrian Peterson carried a career-high 37 times for 159 yards and Drew Stanton threw two touchdown passes to lead Arizona past winless San Francisco.

Peterson, 32, was a workhorse in his third game with the Cardinals (4-4). He posted the most carries ever for a player in his 30s and topped the 100-yard mark for the second time since being acquired in a trade from New Orleans last month.

The undermanned 49ers (0-9) extended the worst start in franchise history and have lost 23 of the past 24 games overall.

SAINTS 30, BUCCANEERS 10

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints extended their winning streak to six when Drew Brees completed 81.2 percent of his passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers came in hoping to stem a four-game skid, but instead were not just beaten, but beaten up. Quarterback Jameis Winston left with shoulder soreness after the first half. Starting defensive end William Gholston was carted off the field with a neck injury. And tensions boiled over when Winston, after he had left the game, appeared to instigate a scuffle along the sideline.

Brees’ touchdowns went for 33 yards to Alvin Kamara and 36 yards to Ted Ginn. Kamara, who also scored on a 6-yard run, did most of the work on his TD reception, thrilling the Superdome crowd with a waving, tackle-slipping run after his short catch.

PANTHERS 20, FALCONS 17

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton ran for 86 yards and a touchdown and the Panthers stormed back from an early 10-point deficit, then held on.

The Panthers spotted the Falcons 10 points before Newton and the ground game got rolling. Carolina ran for 201 yards, including a career-high 66 and a touchdown from rookie Christian McCaffrey.

The win kept the Panthers (6-3) a half-game behind the Saints in the NFC South. Atlanta is 4-4.

Devin Funchess had 86 yards on five catches in his first game as Carolina’s No. 1 receiver after the team traded Kelvin Benjamin earlier in the week.

RAMS 51, GIANTS 17

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff set career highs with four touchdown throws and 311 yards passing and Todd Gurley ran for two more scores for the surprising Rams.

The win was the fifth in six games for the Rams, whose 6-2 start is the franchise’s best since 2001, when the club, then in St. Louis, went 14-2 in the regular season and eventually lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Eli Manning (20 of 36 for 220) threw two touchdown passes and became the seventh NFL quarterback to reach the 50,000-mark with his completion of a garbage-time pass to Sterling Shepard in the fourth quarter.

The loss dropped the Giants to 1-7, and it certainly has to put coach Ben McAdoo’s future in question just one year after he led the team to the playoffs.

TITANS 23, RAVENS 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and the Titans got their third straight victory.

Derrick Henry ran for a 1-yard TD. Safety Kevin Byard also intercepted two passes , giving the second-year pro five picks over his past two games.

The Titans (5-3) sacked Joe Flacco twice and scored 13 points off Byard’s first interception and a shanked punt to stay atop the AFC South.

The Ravens (4-5) have lost three of four going into their bye, but they outgained Tennessee 341-257.

COLTS 20, TEXANS 14

HOUSTON (AP) — T.Y. Hilton had 175 yards receiving with two touchdowns to help the Colts halt a three-game skid by beating a Texans team that struggled without Deshaun Watson.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 308 yards filling in for Andrew Luck, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday and will miss the season after having shoulder surgery in January. Watson’s stellar season ended that day, too, when the rookie tore the anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees in practice.

With Watson running the offense, the Texans (3-5) had set a franchise record by scoring 30 or more points in five straight games. On Sunday, with Watson relegated to an extra coach on the bench, this Houston offense sputtered.

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery, center, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Philadelphia.