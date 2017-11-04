Roundup: New Bremen, Coldwater reach state in volleyball

CLAYTON — New Bremen got off to a slow start in a Division IV regional final volleyball match on Saturday, but any possible worries of another letdown by the Cardinals’ large contingent of fans were quickly eased.

New Bremen, which lost in a regional final last year, beat Fort Loramie 3-1 on Saturday to earn the first state semifinal berth in school history.

New Bremen (25-1) will face Buckeye Central in a state semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday at Wright State’s Nutter Center. Buckeye Central beat Carey 25-15, 25-20, 26-24 at Elida.

Paige Jones had 27 kills for New Bremen while Julia Goettemoeller had seven. Abbi Thieman had 23 assists, Jones had 11 digs and Blake Snider had 10 digs. Macy Puthoff had five aces and four kills.

Fort Loramie won the first set 25-19 and took a lead midway through the second. New Bremen battled back to win the second 25-20 and then won the next two 25-13 and 25-17.

Division III

Regional final

Coldwater 3, Eastwood

MILLBURY — The Cavaliers advanced with the 25-20, 25-22, 25-14 victory to play Independence in a state semifinal at noon Friday at Wright State’s Nutter Center.

Colleges

Women’s soccer

Ohio Northern 2, Capital 0

ADA — The No. 13-ranked Polar Bears (17-1-2) won their second Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament championship in school history at Kerscher Stadium, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Crusaders fell to 10-8-1.

Jenna Fuller and Siena Ward each had a goal. Meagan Grierson made four saves to earn the shutout in goal.

UNOH 2, Concordia 0

LIMA — Camilla Anderson and Evdokia Popadinova each had a goal and Romane Salvador made four saves to earn the shutout in goal as the Racers (17-1-1) advanced to the championship match of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament.

Men’s soccer

UNOH 3, Indiana Tech 0

LIMA — Luka Pekovic, Pascal Debowiak and Nelson De La Pava each had a goal and Caio Preza made two saves to earn the shutout in goal as the Racers (12-5-1) advanced to the semfinals of the WHAC tournament.

Volleyball

Hanover 3, Bluffton 1

HANOVER, Ind. — Host Hanover College moved into the Heartland Conference championship game with a 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20 victory. Hanover improved to 25-5 as Bluffton’s season came to an end with a 19-11 mark.

It marks the first time Bluffton has not earned the HCAC automatic berth since 2012.

Bethany Martini had 23 kills and 12 digs, Remi Bower had 17 kills, Lima Central Catholic graduate Sydney Mohler had 25 digs and Erin Weisgarber dished out 43 assists to go with 17 digs for Bluffton.

Otterbein 3, ONU 0

WESTERVILLE — No. 18-ranked Ohio Northern fell 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 in the OAC Tournament championship match.

The No. 2-seeded Polar Bears fell to 27-5 while the Cardinals moved to 29-3.

McKenna Jordan had 11 kills, Katie Wade had 22 assists and Kristin Langston had 10 digs for ONU.

Northern will await the Selection Show on Monday to see if it earns an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Women’s basketball

Rio Grande 80, UNOH 65

RIO GRANDE — Upper Scioto Valley grad Emily Patton (14), Cori Dickson (10), Kierra Billingsley (13) and Jertaya Hall (10) all scored in double digits for the Racers (1-2).

By Staff Reports sports@limanews.com

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

