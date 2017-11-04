Ex-Hawthorne Hills owner/operator Contini dies at age 84

LIMA — Former Hawthorne Hills Golf Course owner/operator and golf pro Robert “Bo” J. Contini died Friday at the age of 84.

Born in Dover, Contini, a PGA professional, was the general manager and director of golf operations for more than 30 years at Hawthorne Hills and inducted into the Lima-Allen County Golf Hall of Fame in 2004. He also was owner/operator of Springbrook Golf Club from 1955-62.

He supported and mentored junior golf, was instrumental in starting the Dr/ Pepper Tournament and had more than 600 “Golf Talk” shows on television.

In 2016, Contini was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Lima Central Catholic where he was instrumental in campaigning for and completing the sports field. Hawthorne Hills was the home course for the LCC golf teams.

Contini spent hours instructing hundreds of students on how to improve their game and quietly donated golf equipment to children who had no other means to obtain it, according to a news release at the time of his LCC induction announcement.

“Literally hundreds of kids will remember their first job at Hawthorne Hills and the mentoring they received, the work ethic they developed and the financial independence only a 12-year-old can feel with $50 in their pocket,” Contini’s obituary states.