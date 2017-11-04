Roundup: Lehman Catholic eliminates Perry

PIQUA — Lehman Catholic scored early and often in a 46-6 win over Perry in the opening round of the Division VII, Region 28 playoffs on Friday at Alexander Stadium.

Lehman (10-1) will play the winner of Delphos St. John’s at 7:30 p.m. Friday at a site to be determined. Perry, making its first playoff appearance, closes the season at 6-5.

Lehman took the opening kickoff and moved just past midfield before being stopped.

After a fake on fourth down was called back by penalty, the Cavaliers punted.

On Lima’s second play, a backwards pass from quarterback Louis Hoersten got away, with Lehman defensive lineman Michael Bunker picking it up on the nine-yard line and running it in for the score. Michael Denning’s kick made it 7-0 with 8:20 remaining in the first quarter.

Three plays after the kickoff, Lehman’s Kameron Lee intercepted a pass at the Lehman 25 and returned the ball to the Perry 45. To make matters worse for the Commodores, two offensive lineman were shaken up on the play.

Owen Smith had a 21-yard run and after a Lehman unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, quarterback Elliott Gilardi threw 10-yards to Bunker across the middle for the score. Denning’s kick made it 14-0 with 4:43 to go in the first quarter.

Perry then snapped the ball over the punters head on fourth down from the 15 to make it 16-0 Lehman with 2:14 to go in first quarter.

After the safety, Lehman had a first-and-goal on the five.

But, Brayden Owens had a sack for a 12-yard loss on second down and Lehman settled for a 30-yard field goal by Denning to lead 19-0 with 9:18 to go in the half.

Colin Haller then recovered a fumble at the Perry 44, two plays after Michael Bunker had a sack for an 11-yard loss.

Braiden Sherman caught three passes from Gilardi, including an 8-yarder on third-and-six and RJ Bertini then made a diving catch in the end zone on a 22-yard pass for the score. The kick failed leaving the score at 25-0 with 6:28 remaining in the first half.

James Muller then recovered an onside kick for the Cavaliers at Perry’s 43, but Perry held and forced a punt.

Following a Perry punt, Lehman faced a third-and-21. Owen Smith took the handoff on a draw play and went 66 yards for a touchdown. Denning’s kick made it 32-0 with 1:40 remaining in the half.

Hoersten completed a 30-yard pass to Malique Cooper in the final minute to the Lehman 25-yard line, but Lee took the ball away from him and Lehman took a knee to end the half.

After a failed fourth-down attempt by Lima Perry to start the second half, Smith went 44-yards on the first play, dragging a couple tacklers into the end zone. Denning’s kick made it 39-0 with 7:34 remaining in third quarter.

With 1:41 to go in the quarter, Lee threw a 24-yard TD pass to Sherman and Denning’s kick made it 46-0.

Perry got on the board with 5:24 to go in the game on a 9-yard pass from Hoersten to Luke Floyd.

Division III

Trotwood-Madison 48, Elida 7

TROTWOOD — Isaac McAdams connected with Arzaiah Little on a 68-yard TD throw for Elida, which finished its season at 8-3.

Division IV

St. Marys 48, Highland 8

ST. MARYS — Colin Clements had three touchdown passes and Braden Dunlap ran 10 times for 105 yards and three scores and caught a TD pass. Wyatt Barhorse had a pair of TD catches and Sean Perry had a TD run also for St. Marys (10-1), which will play Shelby (11-0), a 50-13 winner against Wauseon, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at a site yet to be announced.

Division VI

Coldwater 42, Bethel 7

COLDWATER — Ben Wenning had two touchdown runs and Brad Giere and Shane Homan had one score each for the host Cavaliers (8-3). Sam Broering had TD throws to Jacob Wenning and Giere as Coldwater moved on to play Lima Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday at a yet to be announced site.

Liberty-Benton 49, Ada 18

FINDLAY — Seth Conley had a touchdown run and a pair of TD throws for Ada. Zac Swaney and Jackson Conrad each had a TD reception for the Bulldogs (7-4). Conley finished completing 20 out 40 pass attempts for 221 yards.

Marion Local 27,

Fort Recovery 0

MARIA STEIN — Nathan Bruns threw touchdown passes to Nathan Bruns and Derek Ruhenkamp and Rethman and Henry Keller each had TD runs as the host Flyers improved to 11-0 and will play Spencerville at 7:30 p.m. Friday at a yet to be announced site.

Division VII

McComb 21, Leipsic 0

MCCOMB — The visiting Vikings finished their season 7-4.

Pandora-Gilboa 19, Mohawk 15

PANDORA — Jared Breece connected on touchdown passes to Carter Nofziger and Riley Larcom in the third quarter to earn the victory. Ritiof Hök also connected on a pair of field goals and an extra point for P-G (9-2), which will play McComb in the regional finals at 7:30 p.m Friday at a yet to be announced site.

Crestview 63, Ansonia 22

CONVOY — Drew Kline had three touchdown passes and ran for another score for the host Knights (10-1). Two of Kline’s TD throws went to Wade Sheets who had six receptions for 146 yards. Kaden ran three times for 80 yards and two touchdowns, Trevor Gibson had eight carries for 78 yards and a score and Luke Mefferd had a TD run also for Crestview, which play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Minster at a yet to be determined site.

Minster 40, Fort Loramie 24

MINSTER — Jared Huelsman ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more to Cody Frericks for the host Wildcats (7-4). Isaac Schmiesing ran seven times for 110 yards and two TDs also for Minster.

Perry’s Louis Hoersten looks at his receiving options during Friday night’s game against Lehman Catholic at Piqua. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_perry1.jpg Perry’s Louis Hoersten looks at his receiving options during Friday night’s game against Lehman Catholic at Piqua. Todd B. Acker | The Lima News

By Staff Reports sports@limanews.com

The Lima News sports department can be found at 567-242-0451.

The Lima News sports department can be found at 567-242-0451.