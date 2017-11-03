Lima area sports calendar

Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Wednesday of each week to The Lima News Sports Department, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. Events can be faxed to 419-229-2926 or e-mailed to sports@limanews.com.

ARCHERY

Allen County Archers

The Allen County Archers, at the corner of state Route 117 and Defiance Trail, have monthly shoots planned. A traditional shoot is held the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details, call Neil Wallace at 567-825-7109.

Columbus Grove

The Columbus Grove Archery Club is hosting an indoor traditional shoot ever Tuesday evenings from now through the spring. Starting times are 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. For more information call Tom Frick at 419-384-3033.

BASEBALL

Lima

F.A.S.T. of Northwest Ohio is hosting a six week baseball camp starting Jan. 7. Shawnee High School assistant coach Danny Jones will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is now under way. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.

BASKETBALL

Lima

The Lima YMCA will be holding a basketball skills development program for children kindergarten to second grade beginning Nov. 25. The cost is $15 for members and $30 for non members.

GOLF

Lima

A few spots remain for the 12-player Monday night high school indoor league at Swing Rite Golf Center. Go to swingritegolf.com or call 419-331-7483 for more information. The league is scheduled to run Nov. 5 to March 5 with no play during Christmas and New Year’s weeks.

HORSESHOES

Lima

The Allen County Horseshoe Pitchers, located at 1815 C Street, have openings in leagues and doubles.

Open doubles begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday mornings. Corn Hole leagues are now forming. Horseshoe pitchers are needed for new leagues. Contact Dwaine Klink at 419-235-3677 or Roy Moore at 419-231-3720 for information.

PICKLEBALL

Lima

Pickleball is played at Bradfield Center from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All skill levels are welcome.

Lima

The Lima YMCA is holding open pickleball play from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday (appointment only). Free for YMCA members and $3 per visit for nonmembers or $20 per month for non members (unlimited play). Individuals can register online at limaymca.net.

Lima

The Fall Classic Pickleball tournament will be held Nov. 11-12 at the Westwood Indoor Tennis Courts. Doubles play and a round robin beginners/novice event will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, and mixed doubles will be held Sunday, Nov. 12. The registration fee for one event is $40 plus $5 for a second event. Registration is only available through pickleballtournaments.com. For more information, contact tournament director Tyler Hunt at limapickleballtournament@gmail.com.

RUNS

Ottawa

The annual 5K Turkey Trot Challenge will be held at the Ottawa Metro Park at 8 a.m. Nov. 23. Pre-registration is $25 for the Workout of the Day (WOD and 5k), WOD will be $10 and the 5k only is $20. Registration ends Nov. 20.

SHOOTING

Lima Sabres

The Lima Sabres have various shooting events. Thursday Trap Practice and League is 4 p.m. weekly. Junior Wednesday morning trap practice is 9 a.m. to noon weekly, weather permitting. For additional information, go to limasabres.com or visit on Facebook.

SOCCER

Bluffton

Registration is underway for the Bluffton Family Recreation Indoor Soccer League. A holiday tournament will be Dec. 10-16 with a deadline of Nov. 26. Session II will run from Jan. 7 to Feb. 10. The team fee is $460 and the deadline is Dec. 22. Session III runs from Feb. 11 to March 25. The five week league plus tournament team fee is $475 and the deadline is Feb. 2. Session IV runs April 8 - 29 and the four week league for adult division team fees are $360 with the deadline being March 23.

SOFTBALL

Lima

The Lima Legends 16-U fast pitch team is seeking players for all position committed to traveling to tournaments across Ohio during the 2018 season. Girls must be no older than 16 as of Jan. 1, 2018. For anyone interested in a personal tryout they can contact the coach through The Lima Lady Legends 16U fast pitch sight on Facebook or personally contact coach Goodman at 419-371-9272 if interested.

VOLLEYBALL

Lima

The Lima YMCA will be holding a league for girls in grades 5 -7 beginning Nov. 2. Cost is $20 for members and $40 for non members.

Pandora-Gilboa

The Pandora-Gilboa Volleyball Club will be having tryouts Nov. 5 for players in grades 5-8, and Nov. 12 for players in grades 9-11. Tryout times and more information can be found at pgvbc.org.