Close games often belong to OSU in Meyer era

COLUMBUS — It appears there are only two ways to describe Ohio State’s 39-38 win over Penn State last Saturday for most Buckeyes fans.

It’s either the greatest Ohio State game ever or the greatest Ohio State comeback ever. That’s all you heard all week.

That might be the euphoria talking. Or people might still be saying the same thing weeks or years from now. We’ll find out down the road.

But, if you remember, you don’t have to go back very far to find some other pretty great games, too.

Ohio State has won 90 percent of its games since Urban Meyer took over in 2012, a percentage most football programs can only dream about.

But the Buckeyes have also been very, very good at winning cliff hangers. OSU has played 13 games decided by less than a touchdown or in overtime in Meyer’s six seasons and has a 10-3 record in those games.

Here are some of those:

Eleven months ago, Curtis Samuel’s touchdown ended a 30-27 double overtime win over Michigan, which has to be the greatest overtime game between the two rivals since it is the only one. Six weeks earlier, Ohio State pulled out a 30-23 overtime win at Wisconsin and it won 17-16 at Michigan State the week before beating the Wolverines.

In 2014, Ohio State needed two overtimes and some heroics by J.T. Barrett, who was battling a sprained knee, to win 31-24 at Penn State.

The 2013 game at Michigan came down to a failed two-point conversion by the Wolverines, which allowed OSU to hang on for a 42-41 win.

When OSU went 12-0 in Meyer’s first season it won two games in overtime and had other wins by one point, three points and five points.