Roundup: Coldwater, New Bremen advance in volleyball

Coldwater and New Bremen advanced to regional volleyball finals with victories Thursday night.

The Cavaliers defeated Marion Pleasant 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 in Division III at Lake.

The Cardinals beat Jackson Center 25-17, 25-14 and 25-19 in Division IV at Northmont.

Boys soccer

Elida match

start time

Elida will play Bay at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield Madison in the Division II regional finals.

Elida lost to Bay 1-0 in the 2015 regional finals. This is Elida’s third attempt in a boys soccer regional final to advance to state for the first time. This is its third regional finals.

Football

All-MAC

Fort Recovery running back Will Homan (offensive player of the year), Versailles linebacker Kurtis Rutschilling (Defensive Player of the Year) and Marion Local’s Tim Goodwin (coach of the year) received top honors in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

Joining Homan on the first team offense were end Tyler Mescher (ML), receivers/split end Jacob Wenning (Coldwater), Nick Tangeman (ML) and Tyler Schlarman (SH), punter Austin Fogt (Anna), kicker Blake Dippold (C), center Thomas Ungruhn (ML), guards Thomas Schwieterman (C) and Peyton Lange (St. Henry), tackles John Dirksen (ML) and Abe Wildermuth (A), quarterback Jared Huelsman (Minster), running backs Riley Huelskamp (A) and Nolan Habodasz (ML) and athletes/utility players Avery Powers (New Bremen) and Caleb Kauffman (A).

Joining Rutschilling on the second team were ends Evan Hiestand (V) and John Dirksen (ML), interior linemen Andrew Stocker (FR) and AJ Ahrens (V), inside linebackers Kurtis Rutschilling (V) and Tyler Schlarman (SH), outside linebackers Sam Huelsman (ML) and Jared Huelsman (Mi), cornerbacks Wyatt Bensman (A) and Alex Lehmkuhl (Mi) and safeties Matt Rethman (ML) and Issac Schmiesing (Mi).

Colleges

Ohio Northern 3, Mount Union 1

ADA — No. 18-ranked Ohio Northern swept Mount Union 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 in the semifinals of the Ohio Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament Thursday evening at the ONU Sports Center.

The second-seeded Polar Bears (27-4 overall) were OAC Regular Season Co-Champions and will travel to top-seeded and OAC Co-Champion Otterbein in Saturday’s 2 p.m. finals.

The third-seeded Purple Raiders fall to 25-5.

By Mike Purdy mpurdy@aimmediamidwest.com

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

