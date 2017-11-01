Roundup: Ohio Northern reaches OAC title match in women’s soccer

ADA — Meagan Grierson stopped three of five Otterbein penalty kicks to help the No. 13-ranked Ohio Northern women’s soccer team advance to the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Wednesday at Kerscher Stadium.

The contest goes down as a 1-1 tie as the top-seed Polar Bears move to 16-1-2 overall and the fourth-seeded Cardinals move to 13-4-2.

Northern advances to the OAC Tournament Championship game for the 12th time in school history and will look to claim its second OAC Tournament title in school history.

Grierson was able to stop the first Otterbein penalty kick before Sarah Puntel converted to give ONU a 1-0 advantage after the first two kicks.

From there, Grierson would stop two of the next four OU shots, while Hannah Reich and Anna Niemeyer each found the back of the net to help ONU advance.

As the tournament’s No. 1 seed, the Polar Bears play host to the championship game and will take on No. 2-seed Capital, a 1-0 winner against No. 3-seed John Carroll, at 2 p.m. Saturday.

UNOH 3, Lawrence Tech 1

LIMA — Camilla Anderson had two goals and Rikke Sevecke had one as the Racers (16-1-1) advanced to the semifinals of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Athletics tournament.

Volleyball

Bluffton 3, Defiance College 0

BLUFFTON — The fourth-seed Beavers eliminated the Yellow Jackets 25-23, 25-14, 25-23 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Bluffton improved to 19-10, while Defiance wrapped up its season at 10-13. Bluffton will next play at 2 p.m. Saturday at top-seeded Hanover.

Bethany Martini led the Bluffton front liners with 16 kills. She also had 13 digs. Teammate Erin Weisgarber doled out 36 assists to go along with 11 digs and eight kills

Lima Central Catholic graduate Sydney Mohler had a match-high 30 digs for the Beavers.

UNOH 3, Indiana Tech 0

LIMA — The Racers improved to 20-15 overall and 6-8 in the WHAC with the 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 victory.

Megan Richwine had 11 kills and 11 digs and Kayleigh Hulst had 30 assists for UNOH.

Football

All-NWC

Crestview quarterback Drew Kline (offensive player of the year), Ada defensive back Chase Sumner (defensive player of the year) and Spencerville’s Chris Sommers (coach of the year) received top honors in the Northwest Conference.

Joining Kline on the first team offense were linemen Ben Dues (Spencerville), Jakob Hochak (Ada), Eli Yahl (Spencerville), Hunter Vogel (Paulding) and Enoch Jones (Columbus Grove), receivers Chase Sumner (Ada), Wade Sheets (Crestview), and Caleb Barrientes (Columbus Grove), running backs Chris Picker (Spencerville), Brenen Auer (Delphos Jefferson) and Kaleb Jefferson (Bluffton) and specialist Charles Stefanek (Crestview).

Joining Sumner on the first team defense were linemen Dylan Hicks (Crestview), Davion Tyson (Delphos Jefferson), Enoch Jones (Columbus Grove) and Jacob Hoschak (Ada), linebackers Brenen Auer (Delphos Jefferson), Jacob Settlemire (Spencerville), Kaleb Jefferson (Bluffton) and Trevor Gibson (Crestview) and backs Wade Sheets (Crestview), Drew Armstead (Spencerville) and Dakota Bricker (Bluffton).

