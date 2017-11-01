Lima area football teams prepare for playoffs

DIVISION III

Region 12

Elida (8-2) at Trotwood-Madison (10-0)

Trotwood-Madison has been a Western Buckeye League killer, knocking off Wapakoneta and St. Marys out of the playoffs the last several seasons and now Elida will get its shot at the top-ranked team in Division III. The Rams come into the contest averaging 55 points a game and giving up 11 points a game. Quarterback Markell Stephens-Peppers led the Rams in passing with 1,633 yards and 25 touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for 325 yards and five touchdowns. Ra’veion Hargrove led the club in rushing with 1,680 yards and 24 touchdowns. Dallas Daniels is the top receiver with 42 catches, 800 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a team, the Rams are averaging 478.8 total yards a game and giving up an average of 187.8 yards a contest.

Elida, making its first playoff appearance since 2012, ended the season with a 17-6 win against Ottawa-Glandorf and is on a four-game winning streak. The Bulldogs are averaging 38.6 points a game and giving up 29.6. Quarterback Isaac McAdams has passed for 2,407 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions and has rushed for 1,120 yards with 12 touchdowns. Cole Harmon is the Bulldogs’ top receiver after catching 52 balls for 778 yards and eight touchdowns.

DIVISION IV

Region 14

Marengo Highland (8-2) at St. Marys (9-1)

Marengo Highland comes into the first round as co-champions of the Knox Morrow Conference. The Fighting Scots come into the game averaging 33.4 points a contest and they are giving up 16.5 points a contest. Brody Matthews leads the club with 1,134 yards and teammate Jack Weaver has amassed 939 yards. Quarterback Reese Weissenfluh has passed for 578 yards and eight touchdowns with six interceptions.

For St. Marys, the WBL outright champion, Sean Perry leads the Roughrider running game with 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns and teammate Shannon Fowler has 682 yards and four touchdowns. As a team, St. Marys is averaging 360.3 yards a contest.

On defense the Roughriders are allowing 146.3 yards a contest overall and are giving up an average 17 points a game. Jackson Harrins leads the club in tackles with 120 and Perry has recorded 100 tackles.

DIVISION VI

Region 22

Ada (7-3) at Liberty-Benton (9-1)

Liberty-Benton comes into the game riding a seven-game winning streak. In that winning streak the Eagles have recorded five shutouts. Liberty-Benton is averaging 40.8 points a game and giving up a paltry 9.5 points a contest.

The Eagles are led by BVC two-time player of the year Austin May at quarterback. The dual threat quarterback Austin May has passed for 1,573 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 526 yards and nine touchdowns.

Defensively, Dobbins, named defensive player of the BVC, recorded 132 tackles and 27 tackles for loss.

Ada comes into the game averaging 31 points a contest and yielding 20.4 points a game which was tops in the Northwest Conference.

Quarterback Seth Conley has had another standout season, passing for 2,475 yards and 29 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Conley has also rushed for 281 yards and six touchdowns. Top receiver Chase Sumner has grabbed 84 balls for 1,1840 yards and Aaron Everhart has hauled in 34 catches for 510 yards and eight catches. Teammate Jackson Conrad had 29 catches for 384 yards.

Sumner also did it on the defensive side of the ball and grabbed eight interceptions.

Region 24

Dayton Christian (9-1) at Lima Central Catholic (9-1)

Dayton Christian comes into the game at Spartan Stadium riding an eight-game winning streak. The Warriors come into the game averaging 40.6 points a contest while giving up 13.4 points a game. The Warriors finished first in the Miami Valley Conference Grey Division with a 5-0 mark.

Warrior quarterback Shawn VanNoy led the team in passing with 1,095 yards and rushing with 1,286 yards. He has accounted for 25 touchdowns. Tywon Berry, who has six interceptions, is the team’s leading receiver with 33 catches for 600 yards and nine touchdowns.

LCC, also riding an eight-game winning streak, is averaging 35.2 points a contest and giving up 18.1 points a game. In their last eight games, the Thunderbirds have not given up more than 22 points in a game.

LCC’s Shawn Thomas eclipsed the 1,000 yard barrier this year as a freshman, and quarterback Brendan Stolly has passed for more than 700 yards.

Mechanicsburg (8-2) at Spencerville (8-2)

Spencerville head coach Chris Sommers is quite familiar with Mechanicsburg in the playoffs after the Indians eliminated his Delphos Jefferson teams twice in the last two seasons. The Indians are averaging 410.7 yards a game on offense and and scoring an average of 30.6 points a game. Defensively, Mechanicsburg is giving up an average of 10 points a game.

Quarterback Logan Hurst has passed for 944 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions and has rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns.

Riding an eight game winning streak, Spencerville is averaging 35.6 points a contest and giving up an average of 21.6 points a game. The Bearcats have scored 27 or more points in their last eight games and scored 33 or more points in six of those contests.

Spencerville’s Chris Picker leads the run-heavy Bearcats with 1,421 yards and 15 touchdowns. Teammates Joel Lotz and Cannan Johnson have combined for 1,370 yards and 22 touchdowns. As a team. Spencerville is averaging 379.9 yards a game and has given up an average of 244.1 yards a contest.

DIVISION VII

Region 26

Leipsic (7-3) at McComb (8-2)

Blanchard Valley Conference foes meet for the second time this year. In the regular season matchup, Leipsic lost 29-14. Since that loss, the Vikings won their final three out of four games and the defense limited teams to 13 points or less in the last four contests. As a team, Leipsic is averaging 25.2 points a game and giving up 15.4 points a game.

For Leipsic, Drew Liffick who took over for Dylan Schroeder at quarterback since Oct. 13 has passed for 474 yards and six touchdowns. Cole Riemen is the Vikings’ leading receiver with 34 catches for 457 yards and four touchdowns.

For McComb, the Panthers are averaging 38.2 points a game and giving up 14.4 points a contest. As a team, the Vikings are averaging 356 yards a game. Quarterback Cameron Morris has passed for 1,147 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions. Tanner Schroeder is the leading receiver with 25 catches and 404 yards.

Defensively, McComb is giving up 206.4 yards a game. Brice Markle is the team’s leading tackler with 114 tackles with 34 tackles for loss.

Sycamore Mohawk (7-3) at Pandora-Gilboa (8-2)

Mohawk comes into the postseason on a four-game win streak and is averaging 34.4 points a game and giving up 11.5 points a contest. The Warriors recorded two shutouts in their final four games. Quarterback Keith Jenkins has passed for 1,378 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions. On the ground Bryce Kirian collected 566 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, defensive back Parker Brown led the Warriors in tackles with 90 and teammate defensive lineman Alec Bollinger led the N0rthern 10 Athletic Conference in tackles for loss with 27.

For Pandora-Gilboa, the Rockets come into the game winners of their last two out of three games to end the season. The Rockets are averaging 35.3 points a contest and giving up an average of 15.7 points a game.

Offensively, the Rockets are averaging 418.5 yards a game. Quarterback Jared Breece has passed for 1,818 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. Carter Nofziger is the team’s leading rusher, hauling in 59 catches for 780 yards and 10 touchdowns. Peyton Traxler is leading the team in rushing with 737 yards and nine touchdowns.

Defensively, Pandora-Gilboa is giving up an average of 252.4 points a game. Nofziger led the BVC with six interceptions and Isaac Stall led the Rockets with 69 tackles.

Region 28

DeGraff Riverside (6-4) at Delphos St. John’s (6-4)

Riverside is coming into the game after suffering a defeat to Lehman Catholic while Delphos comes into the game with a huge win against Coldwater.

The Pirates are averaging 29.2 points a game and giving up 19.4 points a contest. Offensively Kale Long, a freshman that has started the last seven games, has passed for 297 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions. Gaven Anderson led the club in rushing with 1,289 yards and teammate Luke Roby has collected 939 yards with nine touchdowns.

The Blue Jays come into the contest averaging 26.3 points per game and giving up 21.1 points a contest.

Offensively, Delphos is led in rushing by Jared Wurst who has gained 603 yards and 14 touchdowns and teammate Cole Reindel has 470 yards and five touchdowns. Troy Schwinnen and Isaac Musser have combined for 529 yards and eight touchdowns. Wurst has passed for 1,072 yards and five touchdowns with nine interceptions. Curtis Schwinnen is the team’s top receiver with 16 receptions for 251 yards and Connor Hulihan has grabbed 15 balls for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, the Blue Jays are giving up an average of 286.4 yards a game. Elwer led the club in tackles with 84 and teammate Musser recorded 80 tackles.

Ansonia (6-4) at Crestview (9-1)

Ansonia is riding a five-game winning streak coming into the postseason. The Tigers are averaging 33.3 points a game and are giving up 22.3 points a contest.

For the Tigers, quarterback Hunter Buckingham passed for 881 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions and rushed for 798 yards and nine touchdowns. Cody Sanders is second in rushing with 613 yards and five touchdowns and Brock Shellhaas has amassed 540 yards and six touchdowns.

Crestview is averaging 370 yards a game on offense and giving up an average of 318 yards. The Knights’ Drew Kline led the team in passing with 1,853 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions. Kline also leads the team in rushing with 792 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Kline’s top receiver is Wade Sheets with 44 catches and 849 yards and 11 touchdowns and teammate Trevor Taylor collected 27 catches with 361 yards and four touchdowns.

By Jose Nogueras jnogueras@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter at @JoseNogueras1

