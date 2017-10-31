Wapak run ends in girls soccer regionals

FINDLAY — Mansfield Madison freshman Taylor Huff flew up and down the field with the ball like she was in her own world.

Huff’s skills were so evident that a University of Michigan coach was on hand to check her out.

Huff had one goal and two assists to power Madison to a 5-0 victory over Wapakoneta in the Division II girls soccer regional semifinals Tuesday at Graham Stadium.

“It’s unbelievable,” Huff said of the school’s first regional final appearance. “I think we can go pretty far. Our team chemistry is just the best.’’

Huff has 34 goals and 20 assists on the year.

“She’s the real deal,” Wapakoneta coach Mike Foor said of Taylor Huff. “I would take one of her any day.’’

Huff’s older sister, senior Haley Huff, had two goals and Tara Andrews added two goals for Madison.

Madison (20-1) advances to the regional championship game against the Bay/Toledo Central Catholic winner on Saturday at a time and site to be named.

Wapakoneta (19-1) was making its first girls soccer regional appearance.

“It was their speed,” Foor said. “And their tenacity to the ball. Every time we would make a pass, there would be one or two of them there. They’re very quick and they anticipate well.’’

Madison dominated the time of possession, including having the ball at the Wapak offensive end about 90 percent of the time in the first half.

And many of the Madison shots came from outside the box and it fired away at will.

Madison outshot the Redskins 12-1 in the first half and 27-2 for the match.

Wapakoneta goalkeeper Corrine Raney made 14 saves. She handled every shot she could reasonably stop.

“She did play well,” Foor said. “And she knew what to expect. Our scouting report told her that they were going to take a lot of shots.’’

Madison goalkeeper Mackenzie Mullins had two saves.

Madison led 3-0 at the half, but kept the offensive flowing in the second half.

Madison buzzed the Wapak 18-yard box early and often.

The first score came at the 31:55 mark in the first half when Taylor Huff fired a bazooka shot into the upper-left corner of the net. The shot came from 22-yards out.

“It was important to come out strong,” Taylor Huff said.

Madison made it 2-0 on a header from Andrews, off a Morgan Russell cross from the right corner.

That came with 25:05 left in the first half.

Haley Huff scored on a liner from 30-yards out, on a pass from Taylor Huff.

That made it 3-0 with 11:03 left before halftime.

Haley Huff’s second goal came from 15-yards out, on a perfect floating chip pass from Taylor Huff outside the box.

That made it 4-0 with 18:39 to go.

“Some of these people I’ve played with since I was 6 years old,” Taylor Huff said. “I’ve grown up playing with them and we always find each other (with a pass).’’

Andrews finished the scoring at 12:31, when she settled, turned and fired a shot off a Julia Litt free kick.

Litt, Madison’s sweeper, controlled play on the back line. Nearly every time the Redskins would make an offensive surge, Litt and her defensive teammates would turn the threat away.

It was a historic year for the Redskins.

“We accomplished a lot,” Foor said. “It was the first time to the district final and first time to the regional. It was a big year.’’

