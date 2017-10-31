Posted on

Lima area sports results

High Schools

Girls Soccer

Regional semifinals

Division II

Mansfield Madison 5,

Wapakoneta 0

At Findlay High School

Goals: Tara Andrews (MM) 2, Hayley Huff (MM) 2, Taylor Huff (MM).

Multiple assists: Taylor Huff (MM) 2.

Shots on goal: Madison 27, Wapak 2.

Goalkeeper saves: Corrine Raney (W) 14. Mackenzie Mullins (MM) 2.

Records: Madison 20-1; Wapak 19-1.

Division III

Liberty-Benton 2, Coldwater 0

at Spartan Stadium

Goals: Savanah Richards, Mayah Rickle

Assist: Alexis Rickenbacher

Shots on Goal: L-B 14, Coldwater 1

Saves: Kacey Durliat (L-B) 1, Grace Bruns (C) 12

Football

All-NWCC

Offensive Player of the Year: Owen Smith (Lehman Catholic)

Defensive Player of the Year: Kolton Keith (Upper Scioto Valley)

Coach of the Year: Luke Taviano (Perry)

First team

Offense: QB-Elliott Gilardi (LC), RB-Owen Smith (LC), Danyal Minton (Elgin), Gaven Anderson (Riverside), End-Kameron Lee (LC), Luke Floyd (Perry), TE-Daylin Pee (Hardin Northern), C-Collin Haller (LC), G-Dakota Dunkfon (USV), Seth Sargent (LC), T-Jordan Brown (E), T-Kevin Miller (P), K-Michael Denning (LC).

Defense: DL-Michael Bunker (LC), Gavin Stallard (Riv), Jordan Brown (E), Dakota Dunifon (USV), LB-Kolton Keith (USV), Drew Barhorst (LC), Austin Money (P), Nole Criswell (E), DB-Owen Smith (LC), Brandon Barhorst (LC), Dillan Maxwell (P), JJ Overs (USV), P-Quinn Sanders (USV).

Second team

Offense: QB-Louie Hoersten (P), RB-Shane Overly (P), Kolton Keith (USV), Dustin Klenke (Waynesfield-Goshen), End-Brandon Barhorst (LC), Logan Lease (HN), TE-Tanner Hurley (W-G), C-Korey Bosart (E), G-Nole Criswell (E), Aaron Rush (P), T-Logan Richard (LC), Andrew Racine (Riv)

Defense: DL-Shane Overly (P), Sam Young (LC), Judge Fisher (E), Martel White (P), Bryce Hipsher (HN), Dustin Klenke (W-G), LB-Nick Hall (Riv), Braiden Sherman (LC), Brayden Owens (P), Preston Pertuset (E), DB-Chazz Jackson (P), Nate Hickman (E), Owen Weatherill (HN), Ethan Mouser (Ridgemont), P-Kameron Lee (LC).

Honorable Mention: Eric Jackson (P), J.T. Taviano (P), DeVares Glenn (P), Brandon Kelly (E), Santana Galvan (E), Dorian Ross (E), Michael Wesner (LC), Tyler Sollmann (LC), Nick Largent (LC), Draven Roberts (USV), Jason Moots (USV), Devan Sousley (USV), Liam Kearns (Rid), LJ Jackson (Rid), Tyrese Patterson (Rid), Hunter Russell (Riv), Luke Robey (Riv), Mason Sacks (Riv), Rafael DeLeon (W-G), Kyle Searson (W-G), Joel Rickle (W-G), James Rickenbacher (HN), Nick Adams (HN), Lance Good (HN).

