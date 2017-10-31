Ohio State exploring changes on kickoff team

COLUMBUS — There might be changes in personnel coming on Ohio State’s struggling kickoff coverage teams when Ohio State plays at Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

OSU coach Urban Meyer, who had called his team’s kickoffs “a joke” earlier this week referred to “the kicking debacle” on the Big Ten football coaches teleconference on Tuesday and said changes are coming.

“We’re going to make some changes in personnel. We just have to keep re-evaluating,” Meyer said.

Meyer said he is watching for signs of a letdown after last week’s huge comeback to beat Penn State 39-38 but does not expect that to happen.

“I’ll watch that very closely. If it were a young, immature team I’d be more panicky than I am,” he said. “They’re very professional, but you’re darn right I’m going to watch that very closely, especially the younger players and even the younger coaches. There are young coaches on the staff who haven’t been in this situation. I’m watching it very closely.”

During Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz’s time on the teleconference, he said, “We face a big, big task this week playing a tremendous Ohio State football team. We have our hands more than full this week.”

Asked about Ohio State’s defensive line, he said, “Probably the toughest thing (for them) is to figure out who to put in there. They have a lot of guys who are really good football players. As a result of that, they are able to rotate guys in there and keep them fresh. They’re all very athletic and they can play with power and quickness.

He also addressed a profane outburst in the press box last Saturday by his son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, after a replay overturned a call on the field and said an Iowa player had fumbled.

“It is serious mainly because it was inappropriate. It has been addressed on a couple levels. It was inappropriate, it remains inappropriate. It can’t happen again.”

the new spirit mark (logo) for athletics at Ohio State University Slug - OSU Credit: Ohio State University. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/10/web1_osufootball-2.jpg the new spirit mark (logo) for athletics at Ohio State University Slug - OSU Credit: Ohio State University.

By Jim Naveau jnaveau@limanews.com

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414 or on Twitter at @Lima_Naveau.

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414 or on Twitter at @Lima_Naveau.