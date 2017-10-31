Roundup: Coldwater falls in girls soccer regional semifinals

LIMA — Liberty-Benton eliminated Coldwater 2-0 in the Division III regional semifinals Tuesday night at Spartan Stadium.

Savanah Richards and Mayah Rickle each had a goal. Coldwater goalie Grace Bruns made 12 saves.

Football

All-NWCC

Lehman Catholic running back Owen Smith (offensive player of the year), Upper Scioto Valley linebacker Kolton Keith (defensive player of the year) and Perry’s Luke Taviano (coach of the year) received top honors in the Northwest Central Conference.

Joining Smith on the first-team offense were quarterback Elliott Gilardi (LC), running backs Danyal Minton (Elgin) and Gaven Anderson (Riverside), ends Kameron Lee (LC) and Luke Floyd (Perry), tight end Daylin Pee (Hardin Northern), center Collin Haller (LC), guards Dakota Dunkfon (USV) and Seth Sargent (LC), tackles Jordan Brown (E) and Kevin Miller (P) and kicker Michael Denning (LC).

Joining Kolton on the first-team defense were linemen Michael Bunker (LC), Gavin Stallard (Riv), Jordan Brown (E) and Dakota Dunifon (USV), linebackers Drew Barhorst (LC), Austin Money (P) and Nole Criswell (E) defensive backs Owen Smith (LC), Brandon Barhorst (LC), Dillan Maxwell (P) and JJ Overs (USV) and punter Quinn Sanders (USV).

Volleyball

New Bremen tickets

NEW BREMEN — Presale tickets for the New Bremen-Jackson Center regional semifinal Thursday night at Northmont High School will be on sale from from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. today and Thursday and from 6 to 7 tonight at the high school for $6 each. Cost at the door will be $8.

Boys basketball

Lima Senior tickets

Lima Senior varsity season passes and presale single game tickets for all 12 home games go on sale online beginning today.

Season pass holder information has been mailed to previous pass holders from last season.

View the Spartan’s schedule and purchase online through the Lima Senior athletic website https://limaspartannation.org/online-tickets/

Colleges

Volleyball

Ohio Northern 3,

Marietta 0

ADA — No. 18-ranked Ohio Northern swept Marietta 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament at the ONU Sports Center.

The second-seeded Polar Bears (26-4 overall) advance to the semifinals Thursday night and will play host to third-seeded Mount Union at 7 pm at the ONU Sports Center.

The third-seeded Pioneers end their season with an 11-18 record.

Ohio Northern is 21-1 in quarterfinal matches and is 65-14 in its 34 OAC Tournament appearances. The Polar Bears have won 19 OAC Tournament titles.

ONU’s McKenna Jordan had a match-high 11 kills and Sydney Fecko had seven kills.

Men’s soccer

Marietta 1, ONU 0

ADA — Ohio Northern bowed out of the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament in the quarterfinal round at Kerscher Stadium.

The Polar Bears fell to 12-6-2 overall, while the Pioneers improved to 11-5-3 overall and moved on to play at No. 1-seeded Otterbein in the semifinals of the tournament Thursday night.

Dylan Plank made five saves in goal for the Polar Bears.

Women’s soccer

ONU ranked No. 13

ADA — Ohio Northern jumped two spots to No. 13 in the D3Soccer.com poll and remained at No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

Northern (16-1-1 overall) is ranked in both polls for the fourth consecutive week after posting a 2-0 record in the Ohio Athletic Conference last week.

In the D3Soccer.com poll, the University of Chicago took the top spot with 1000 points and all 16 first place votes, while the College of New Jersey is ranked No. 2 with 960 points and William Smith (N.Y.) rounded out the top-3 with 900 points.

In the United Soccer Coaches poll, the University of Chicago took the top spot, while the College of New Jersey was ranked second and William Smith (N.Y.) rounded out the top-3.

Northern returns to action at 4 p.m. this afternoon as the No. 1 seed in the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament, playing host to fourth-seeded Otterbein at Kerscher Stadium in the semifinal round of the tournament.

Women’s basketball

Polar Bears

No. 7 in poll

ADA — Ohio Northern is ranked No. 7 in the D3Hoops.com preseason coaches poll.

The Polar Bears are coming off of an historical 2016-17 season which saw a run to the Elite 8 round of the NCAA III Tournament and the first-ever undefeated regular season in school history.

Ohio Northern received 454 points in the poll.

Tufts (Mass.) claimed the top spot with 600 points and eight first place votes, while Christopher Newport (Va.) came in at No. 2 with 591 points and six first place votes, and Amherst (Mass.) rounded out the top-3 with 576 points and 10 first place votes.

The Polar Bears will tipoff the 2017-18 season at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 as it travels to Chicago and opens the season with area-rival Bluffton at the North Park Tip Off Tournament.

By Mike Purdy mpurdy@aimmediamidwest.com

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

