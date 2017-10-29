Eagles soar past San Francisco

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz tossed two touchdown passes, Jalen Mills had a pick-6 and the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles beat the winless San Francisco 49ers 33-10 on a sloppy, rainy Sunday.

The Eagles (7-1) overcame a slow start on their way to a sixth straight win. The 49ers are 0-8 for the first time in franchise history.

Wentz was 18 of 32 for 211 yards and one interception. He threw a 53-yard TD pass to Alshon Jeffery and 1-yard TD pass to Zach Ertz. He leads the NFL with 19 TD passes, most by an Eagles quarterback through eight games.

SEAHAWKS 41, TEXANS 38

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson hit Jimmy Graham for an 18-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left, his second TD catch of the fourth quarter.

Down 38-34 with 1:39 left and out of timeouts, Wilson took Seattle 80 yards in barely a minute. He hit Paul Richardson for 48 yards on a jump ball to start the drive, found Tyler Lockett for 19 yards, and drilled a strike to Graham for the winner.

Wilson finished 26 of 41 for a career-high 452 yards and four TDs. He hit Richardson for two TDs and found Graham on a 1-yard TD pass with 5:41 left.

COWBOYS 33, REDSKINS 19

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns and the Cowboys took advantage of a blocked field goal return and three turnovers.

Playing in a driving rainstorm that made it difficult to hold onto the ball, let alone throw it, Dak Prescott completed 14 of his 22 passes for 143 yards as Dallas (4-3) heeded the message on Elliott’s cleats to “Feed Zeke.” With another hearing on his NFL suspension coming Monday, Elliott carried the ball 33 times, scored twice for the second consecutive game, and surpassed 100 yards for the third week in a row.

The game turned in the second quarter when Dallas’ Tyrone Crawford blocked Nick Rose’s field goal attempt and Orlando Scandrick returned it 86 yards to set up a 1-yard Elliott TD run. Instead of the Redskins (3-4) leading 16-7, the Cowboys went up 14-13 and never trailed again.

PATRIOTS 21, CHARGERS 13

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady passed for 333 yards and a touchdown, Stephen Gostkowski added four field goals. It was the fourth straight victory for the Patriots (6-2). The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Chargers.

Los Angeles (3-5) got on the board first when Melvin Gordon found a seam on the outside and rumbled down the sideline for an 87-yard touchdown run. But the rest of the game was marked by Los Angeles’ mistakes and inability to move the ball offensively.

BILLS 34, RAIDERS 4

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie linebacker Matt Milano scored on a 40-yard fumble return on a rain-slick field, and the Bills forced four turnovers.

Tyrod Taylor threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Andre Holmes and also scored on a 1-yard run for Buffalo. LeSean McCoy had a season-best 151 yards rushing and also scored on a 48-yard run.

The Bills improved to 4-0 at home for the first time since winning their first five home games of the 1995 season.

And Buffalo improved to 5-2, matching its best start during a 17-year postseason drought — the longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports.

FALCONS 25, JETS 20

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Matt Ryan threw two touchdown passes and the Falcons slipped and slid to victory on a soggy field.

Fumbled snaps, dropped passes and a big-time drenching at MetLife Stadium had both squads trying to find their footing, but the Falcons (4-3) steadied themselves just enough to snap a three-game skid — all to other AFC East teams.

The Jets (3-5) had their own issues while losing their third straight. Josh McCown had a bad snap exchange and fumbled on another play — but recovered — and Jeremy Kerley had a costly muffed punt.

SAINTS 20, BEARS 12

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees completed 23 of 28 for 299 yards against a Bears defense that ranked sixth in pass defense for the Saints’ fifth straight win.

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara each ran for touchdowns for New Orleans (5-2). Ingram finished with 99 yards from scrimmage, including 75 on the ground, but his two late fumbles kept the Bears in the game into the final minutes. Kamara had 76 yards from scrimmage, 48 receiving.

Chicago (3-5) had one more chance to tie after Wil Lutz’s 49-yard field goal with 1:35 left, but an interception by Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore ended that threat.

PANTHERS 17, BUCCANEERS 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carolina’s defense didn’t allow a TD for the second straight week, helping the Panthers snap a two-game losing streak.

Cam Newton rebounded from a subpar performance in a 14-point road loss to the Bears, leading a 17-play, 82-yard TD drive that consumed more eight minutes of the opening quarter. He then completed three passes to Christian McCaffrey to set up a field goal for a 10-0 halftime lead.

The Bucs (2-5) have lost four straight. Carolina’s defense picked up where it left off in only allowing three points against Chicago, which returned a fumble and interception for the only touchdowns in a 17-3 victory that knocked the Panthers (5-3) out of first place in the NFC South.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday in Philadelphia. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/10/web1_119075814-26da0ace7f604a2297c1614e68aaddc1.jpg Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday in Philadelphia.