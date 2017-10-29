Area teams garner playoff spts

A number of area high school teams will be playing host this week while others will be hitting the road after the release of the Ohio High School final computer rankings to determine the postseason participants Monday.

In Division III, Region 12, Elida (8-2) making its first playoff appearece since 2012, will head to face state powerhouse Trotwood-Madison (10-0). Western Buckeye League opponents are familair with Trotwood-Madison who have made it a habit of eliminating WBL teams the last several years..

St. Marys (9-1), which finished as the WBL champions with a 9-0 mark will play host to Marengo Highland (8-2) in Division IV region 14.

Lima Central Catholic (9-1) will have a home game to start the playoffs after finising first in Division VI region 24 and will play Dayton Christian (9-1). Also in region 24, Spencerville will begin with a home postseason game against Mechanicburg and Coldwater (7-3) will face Tipp City Bethel (9-1) and Marion Local will clash with Midwest Athletic Conference rival Fort Recovery (6-4).

In region 22, Ada (7-3) will travel north to take on Findlay Liberty Benton (9-1).

Pandora-Gilboa (8-2) earned a home game and will face Sycamore Mohawk (8-2) and Leipsic (7-3) will travel to face Blanchard Valley Conference rival McComb (8-2) in Division VII region 26.

In region 25 Crestview (9-1), the No. 1 seed, will stay at home and await Ansonia (6-4) and Lima Perry (6-4), making their first ever playoff appearance will face a familiar foe in Northwest Central Conference rivals Lehman Catholic (9-1). Delphos St. Johns, fresh off a big win over Coldwater, garnered a home game and will await NWCC opponent Riverside (6-4). Also hosting a home game will be Minster (6-4) against Fort Loramie (8-2).

All games will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Division III

Region 12 - 1. Trotwood-Madison (10-0) 32, 2. Kettering Archbishop Alter (9-1) 25.6, 3. Franklin (8-2) 24.45, 4. Goshen (9-1) 23.2, 5. Day. Dunbar (7-3) 19.2653, 6. New Richmond (8-2) 18.75, 7. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-3) 18.3975, 8. Elida (8-2) 17.35, 9. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (6-4) 16.7, 10. Celina (7-3) 16.25, 11. Bellbrook (7-3) 14.95, 12. Wapakoneta (6-4) 14.3

Division IV

Region 14 - 1. Bellville Clear Fork (10-0) 33.3333, 2. Shelby (10-0) 25.6, 3. St. Marys Memorial (9-1) 25.15, 4. Pepper Pike Orange (8-2) 18.847, 5. Bellevue (7-3) 18.3444, 6. Sparta Highland (8-2) 17.3, 7. Wauseon (8-2) 17.25, 8. Lorain Clearview (9-1) 17.0278, 9. Oberlin Firelands (8-2) 15.35, 10. Bryan (6-4) 14.55, 11. Port Clinton (5-5) 11.65, 12. Van Wert (5-5) 10.8

Division VI

Region 22 - 1. Findlay Liberty-Benton (9-1) 23.6, 2. Bucyrus Wynford (8-2) 17.6944, 3. Attica Seneca East (8-1) 17.0556, 4. Hicksville (8-2) 16.7, 5. Gibsonburg (9-1) 14.25, 6. Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) 12.6, 7. Carey (7-3) 12.0414, 8. Ada (7-3) 12, 9. Ashland Crestview (7-3) 11.95, 10. Defiance Tinora (6-4) 10.8, 11. Sherwood Fairview (6-4) 10.5, 12. Tol. Ottawa Hills (7-3) 9.95

Region 24 - 1. Lima Central Cath. (9-1) 25.95, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0) 24.4, 3. Spencerville (8-2) 17.75, 4. Coldwater (7-3) 17.25, 5. Tipp City Bethel (9-1) 16.05, 6. Mechanicsburg (8-2) 15.1712, 7. Fort Recovery (6-4) 14.4, 8. Miamisburg Day. Christian (9-1) 14.1686, 9. St. Henry (6-4) 12.4, 10. West Liberty-Salem (8-2) 11.3102, 11. Delphos Jefferson (6-4) 9, 12. New Lebanon Dixie (5-5) 7.15

Division VII

Region 26 - 1. Norwalk St. Paul (10-0) 19.65, 2. McComb (8-2) 16.55, 3. Pandora-Gilboa (8-2) 15.2, 4. Edgerton (8-2) 14.95, 5. Tiffin Calvert (7-3) 14.1, 6. Sycamore Mohawk (8-2) 13.5015, 7. Leipsic (7-3) 12.15, 8. Haviland Wayne Trace (6-4) 10.95, 9. West Unity Hilltop (8-2) 9.6, 10. Monroeville (6-4) 9.3212, 11. Arlington (5-5) 8.8, 12. North Baltimore (6-4) 8.65

Region 28 - 1. Convoy Crestview (9-1) 18, 2. Sidney Lehman Cath. (9-1) 17.35, 3. Delphos St. John’s (6-4) 15.55, 4. Minster (6-4) 15.5, 5. Fort Loramie (8-2) 13.5545, 6. DeGraff Riverside (6-4) 10.1, 7. Lima Perry (6-4) 10, 8. Ansonia (6-4) 7.3, 9. Lockland (5-4) 7.2261, 10. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-6) 6.3974, 11. Cin. Gamble Montessori (5-5) 6.1827, 12. Springfield Cath. Central (3-7) 5.0276

