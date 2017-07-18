Diamondbacks thump Reds

CINCINNATI — Chris Herrmann capped a six-run fifth inning with a two-run homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks slugged their way past the Cincinnati Reds 11-2 on Tuesday night.
Rey Fuentes added a pinch-hit, three-run shot in the seventh, All-Star outfielder Jake Lamb had a two-run triple and Arizona ended a five-game skid by tying a season high with nine extra-base hits — one from each spot in the order. The Diamondbacks had four doubles in the fifth, helping overcome Zack Cozart’s 10th homer of the season.
Cincinnati is 0-5 since the All-Star break, and opponents have reached double figures in runs in three of the games.
Amid muggy conditions and a 90-degree first-pitch temperature, Robbie Ray lasted six innings for Arizona. Ray (9-4) allowed four hits and two runs.
Reds starter Sal Romano, recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier Tuesday to make his third career start, failed to retire a batter in the fifth, giving up doubles to A.J. Pollock and David Peralta and walking Paul Goldschmidt — one of four walks he drew — before Lamb shot a triple into the right-field corner just out of reach of the diving Joey Votto.
Romano (1-2) allowed six hits, six runs and five walks with three strikeouts.
Cozart, the NL’s starting shortstop in the All-Star Game, snapped an 0-for-11 slump with his first-inning homer.
David Descalso tied the game with a second-inning sacrifice fly, and Ray led off the third by drawing a walk and scoring the go-ahead run on Goldschmidt’s double.
Training room
Diamondbacks: RHP Randall Delgado will be shut down for 10-14 days while dealing with a mild right flexor strain, manager Torey Lovullo said. Delgado went on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
Reds: C Devin Mesoraco went 1 for 4 with a grand slam and two walks in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
Up next
Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (11-4, 2.86) will be making his first start since July 7, when he limited the Reds to four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in a 6-3 Diamondbacks win at Arizona. Greinke improved to 8-2 with a 2.21 ERA in 13 career starts against the Reds.
Reds: RHP Tim Adleman (5-7, 4.99) gave up six hits and three earned runs with one walk and four strikeouts in five innings of a July 7 loss at Arizona. Adleman has lost his last three starts and five of his last six.