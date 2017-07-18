Diamondbacks thump Reds

CINCINNATI — Chris Herrmann capped a six-run fifth inning with a two-run homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks slugged their way past the Cincinnati Reds 11-2 on Tuesday night.

Rey Fuentes added a pinch-hit, three-run shot in the seventh, All-Star outfielder Jake Lamb had a two-run triple and Arizona ended a five-game skid by tying a season high with nine extra-base hits — one from each spot in the order. The Diamondbacks had four doubles in the fifth, helping overcome Zack Cozart’s 10th homer of the season.

Cincinnati is 0-5 since the All-Star break, and opponents have reached double figures in runs in three of the games.

Amid muggy conditions and a 90-degree first-pitch temperature, Robbie Ray lasted six innings for Arizona. Ray (9-4) allowed four hits and two runs.

Reds starter Sal Romano, recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier Tuesday to make his third career start, failed to retire a batter in the fifth, giving up doubles to A.J. Pollock and David Peralta and walking Paul Goldschmidt — one of four walks he drew — before Lamb shot a triple into the right-field corner just out of reach of the diving Joey Votto.

Romano (1-2) allowed six hits, six runs and five walks with three strikeouts.

Cozart, the NL’s starting shortstop in the All-Star Game, snapped an 0-for-11 slump with his first-inning homer.

David Descalso tied the game with a second-inning sacrifice fly, and Ray led off the third by drawing a walk and scoring the go-ahead run on Goldschmidt’s double.

Training room

Diamondbacks: RHP Randall Delgado will be shut down for 10-14 days while dealing with a mild right flexor strain, manager Torey Lovullo said. Delgado went on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Reds: C Devin Mesoraco went 1 for 4 with a grand slam and two walks in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Up next

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (11-4, 2.86) will be making his first start since July 7, when he limited the Reds to four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in a 6-3 Diamondbacks win at Arizona. Greinke improved to 8-2 with a 2.21 ERA in 13 career starts against the Reds.

Reds: RHP Tim Adleman (5-7, 4.99) gave up six hits and three earned runs with one walk and four strikeouts in five innings of a July 7 loss at Arizona. Adleman has lost his last three starts and five of his last six.

Arizona’s Brandon Drury is caught stealing by Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez during Tuesday night’s game in Cincinnati. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/07/web1_07.19.17.reds_.jpg Arizona’s Brandon Drury is caught stealing by Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez during Tuesday night’s game in Cincinnati. Cincinnati starting pitcher Sal Romano failed to retire a batter in the fifth inning during Tuesday night’s home game against Arizona. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/07/web1_07.19.17.redspitcher.jpg Cincinnati starting pitcher Sal Romano failed to retire a batter in the fifth inning during Tuesday night’s home game against Arizona.

Arizona plates six runs in fifth inning