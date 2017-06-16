Dodgers defeat Reds, 3-1

CINCINNATI — Left-hander Alex Wood remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings on Friday night, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 victory that extended their domination of the Cincinnati Reds.

Wood (7-0) lost his shutout when Devin Mesoraco homered in the eighth. He’s the first Dodgers pitcher to get so deep into a season without a loss since 1985, when Orel Hershiser made his first 11 starts without a loss, according to STATS.

Kenley Jansen gave up a double in the ninth while picking up his 14th save.

The Dodgers have won six in a row over the Reds, who got swept in LA last weekend. The Dodgers are 15-3 against Cincinnati since 2015, one of the most dominant streaks in the NL over that time.

Cincinnati has dropped seven straight overall, matching its deepest slump of the season.

Joc Pederson had a solo homer off Tim Adleman (4-3), who gave up two runs in six innings. Chris Taylor added an RBI double as the Dodgers won for the seventh time in their last eight games overall.

Justin Turner singled twice, walked twice and extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Wood singled home a run in the eighth off Drew Storen, slapping a pitch the opposite way to right field for his second hit of the season.

Dodgers move

RHP Josh Ravin was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City for his second stint in the majors this season. He takes the place of RHP Ross Striplin, who was optioned.

Trainer’s room

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-6), who is scheduled to start on Saturday, is fine physically. He made only one start last season because of shoulder surgery and elbow tendinitis.

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey threw a bullpen session on Friday. He’s expected to make a rehab start on Monday for Triple-A Louisville. He’s been sidelined since surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow at the start of spring training.

Up next

Dodgers: Ryu gave up four runs in only four innings during his start last Saturday against the Reds.

Reds: Asher Wojciechowski (1-0) makes his sixth career appearance and second straight start against the Dodgers. He gave up four runs in five innings of a 5-4 loss in LA last Saturday.

