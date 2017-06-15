Dodgers homer again dooms Indians

CLEVELAND — Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller gave up a tiebreaking home run for the second straight night — a solo shot to pinch-hitter Kike Hernandez in the eighth inning — and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Indians 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Hernandez, batting for Chase Utley, hit a 1-2 pitch that barely cleared the wall in right field. Hernandez pumped his fist as he rounded first base after his homer gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead.

Miller (3-2) wore a shocked expression as he walked to the left of the mound after the home run. The left-hander, who has been virtually unhittable, allowed a leadoff homer to Cody Bellinger in the eighth — the first he gave up this season — that broke a tie in the Dodgers’ 7-5 win Tuesday.

Miller was charged with four runs in 2/3 of an inning after throwing 25 pitches Tuesday and the Indians (31-31) dropped to .500 for the first time since April 19.

Back with team

Indians

Manager Terry Francona was back in the dugout Wednesday night after being hospitalized Tuesday night when lightheadedness and a rapid heart rate forced him to leave the Indians game in the eighth inning.

Francona was taken by ambulance to Cleveland Clinic where he underwent several tests. Francona, 58, told reporters the results of the tests showed he was dehydrated.

“They gave me a bunch of IVs,” said Francona, who was released early Wednesday morning. “They did a bunch of tests. I checked out. I think I was just really dehydrated.”

Francona added with a smile, “They even checked my brain and they didn’t find anything, which did not surprise me.”

Chris Antonetti, Indians president of baseball operations, drove Francona home from the Clinic.

“You show up the next day and you’re mostly embarrassed more than anything,” said Francona. “And I’m beat up (showing reporters the needle marks on his arm). And I got to go with the lights on to the hospital so that was a treat.”

The Indians' Jose Ramirez bobbles a ball hit by the Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson during Wednesday's game in Cleveland.

Cleveland’s Miller gives up long ball for second straight night