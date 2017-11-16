Letter: Domestic terrorists winning gun battle

Despite the apocryphal nature of its source, the myth persists that Japan attacked Pearl Harbor rather than the U.S. mainland because firearms in private hands made a beachhead on the West Coast prohibitive. It seems as if Japan’s advantage toward colonizing Asia by taking control of the shipping lanes from the Pacific Fleet is moot.

Consider this instead then: This year, one psychopath with enough hardware to start his own gun shop attacked Las Vegas and won!

No?

Since libertarians are so cavalier about mass murder in America, we can put the score of that engagement this way: In round numbers, the bad guys 500 (including 58 kills); the good guys 1 (one).

What could a few yokels have done if a company of samurai armed with state of the art weaponry had landed on Malibu Beach?

In Texas, where you can swing a dead cat and hit dozens of armed “cowboys,” one pulled a gun on an armed bogie other than his neighbor or an immigrant for once. Statistically, those he saved were the mythical libertarian variable X; those he didn’t were a very real 26.

Mass murder is America’s version of the explosive West, but our domestic terrorist can’t tell his enemy from his elbow.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Washington D.C. v. Heller was the ultimate declaration of war of this country against itself.

Who’s winning?

Noe Serna, Lima