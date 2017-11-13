Letter: Jordan’s silence is shamefull

In September, Rep. Jim Jordan endorsed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying “I know the voters of Alabama can count on him to always stand for the values and principles that made this nation great.”

Recently, the Washington Post reported that in 1979, when he was in his 30s, Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with a girl aged 14. Now, people from President Trump to Ohio Senator Rob Portman believe that, in light of these allegations, Moore should step aside from his candidacy.

Rep. Jordan, however, has made no such statement. Does this mean that he stands by his endorsement of the pedophile running for Senate, or simply that he does not have the guts to stand up to a member of his own party?

Regardless, his silence is shameful.

Kerry Bush, Bluffton