Letter: As Pence would say, ‘just trust’

Just trust that faith will keep us safe. That no matter what we do, our faith will protect us.

Just trust illegal arms are easily accessible. It doesn’t matter whether laws are made to protect us. What matters is that if I shoot at a deer; I will have at least 60 more shots in two seconds to get it.

Just trust all politicians are here to help us. It doesn’t matter that many political contributors are more enthusiastic than others.

Just trust when we vote that every vote counts. It doesn’t matter that the antique dated system ensures that every vote counts. That two of the last five elections have resulted in non-popular candidates winning without the popular vote.

Just trust. God bless America—we need it.

Steve Kilgore, Lima