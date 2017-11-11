Letter: Rob Brown’s kindness very much appreciated

I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to Rob Brown of Chiles Sons and Lehman Funeral Home for taking good care of my brother, Donavon Cockerell.

Rob’s sincerity, kindness and personable professionalism lives with my whole family. He has an unmatchable, extra ordinary personality that makes him a true asset in serving all people.

Kudos and hats off to you Chiles Sons and Lehman Funeral Home for having Rob Brown on your team; what a wonderful, wonderful person.

Theresa Cockerell Skupsky, Lima