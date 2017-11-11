Letter: Shame on you Mayor Berger

In my nearly 35 years in broadcast, marketing and advertising, I have never witness something so classless (in what was a “local” race) as Dave Berger’s attempt to manipulate statements made by obvious supporters of his opponent (Keith Cheney) and design the commercial to make it look like they endorse him (Berger).

I am appalled by the blatant abuse of video statements made in what was an outward/public sign of sincere cooperation twisted in such a selfish, self-serving way.

Shame on you Dave … and anyone who had any involvement in consulting and producing that senseless juvenile attempt to skew the voters. Your lack of professionalism is disgusting!

Dan Wilson, Wapakoneta