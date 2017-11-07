Letter: No fake prisons for Trump gang

We now know for a fact that several members of PresidentTrump’s campaign and advisory staff were well paid Russian agents.

The president’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has been indicted for a dozen federal charges including “conspiracy against the United States.”

President Trump has denied knowing these people that he hired. Trump also claims he had no knowledge of any Russian contacts they had. So now the president wants us to believe that he is so astoundingly ignorant and incompetent that he unknowingly filled his advisory team with Russian agents and can’t remember doing it.

The strangest part of all this is that Russia has openly infiltrated high levels of our government while millions of Republicans cheer them on. Fox News and President Trump claim “fake news” while the F.B.I. continue to investigate, indict and arrest. One of the president’s foreign policy advisors has plead guilty to lying about his Russian contacts. Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, will not be going to fake prisons. The investigation has just begun. Is America great yet?

Robert Dotson, Lima