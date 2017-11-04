Letter: Dave Belton has served Shawnee well

Dave Belton is currently seeking re-election to his third term as Shawnee Township Trustee. As a resident of Shawnee Township for more than 20 years, I can say with confidence that Dave Belton has served our township well. He retired as Shawnee Fire Chief after serving our community for nearly 30 years and then continued his service as our trustee for the past eight years. He’s been active in economic development for our region, including his efforts to sustain and grow the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, PotashCorp, and Husky Energy.

We can be proud of the public works, police and fire services provided in Shawnee Township. And I’m proud to vote for Dave Belton to continue to provide the leadership our township deserves.

Russ Decker, Lima