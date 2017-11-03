Letter: Nomore concrete slabs; vote Cheney

Wow, we are supposed to vote for David Berger for mayor when his major accomplishments for jobs within the city consist of a concrete slab on 4th Street, some gravel piles on south Main Street, and the grassy soon to be a park on the Square.

Rhodes State is woefully short of their goal. Oh yes, it only took 28 years to accomplish these grand monuments to enterprise. This same mayor is there for photo ops with the large corporations outside the city limits, but can’t find time to visit the small businesses that are the backbone of business within the city limits in 28 years. Let’s see, I think I’ll go with Cheney.

Paul Hurley, Lima