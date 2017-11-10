Posted on

Letter: Doctors saved my life

,

I want write letter express my gratitude to Dr. Salma and Dr. Mario Ammirati at St. Rita’s neuroscience.

I went into hospital for lumbar drain for three days. Then I had a shunt put in. These doctors are wonderful people. Dr. Salma save my life. I have CT every four weeks. I want Lima to know about them.

I was in hospital 12 days. St. Ritas Hospital is wonderful. Thanks to 4A nurse, Deb, Amanda, Miranda. They are great people. I thank doctors and nurses from bottom of my heart. I was patient July 31 to Aug. 12.

Paula Lomen, Lima

