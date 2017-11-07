Letter: Trump acting suspiciously

To quote Shakespeare, “The lady doth protest too much, me thinks.” Unlike Hamlet’s mother, I am not referring to an actress, but rather the president. As the president rails against the Mueller investigation, as he seeks to divert attention away from an investigation instigated by his own firing of FBI Director James Comey, a very simple question begs to be answered: What doesn’t he want us to know.

From the very beginning, as Trump tried unsuccessfully to convince James Comey to drop the investigation against Michael Flynn, he has not behaved like an innocent man. As the Mueller investigation has heated up, President Trump has only become more animated as he incessantly proclaims his complete innocence of any wrongdoing. He would have us believe that the investigation is nothing but a partisan inspired witch hunt that needs to be shut down immediately for the good of our country.

Why not do what what a completely innocent man usually does, cooperate with the investigation so that it can be concluded as quickly as possible. The best proof of his innocence is not a tweet storm, not another denial of any wrong doing, not impugning the integrity of the investigators, but rather exoneration by the very investigation that he is doing his best to shut down.

James Carr, Celina