Letter: Cheney will make Lima safe again

Thank you Keith Cheney for giving us a qualified choice for mayor.

After 28 years I realize it is time for change.

A time to elect a new mayor with vibrant energy. A time to elect a new mayor with new ideas. A time to elect a new mayor with business experience to bring good paying jobs to our city. A time to elect a new mayor who has demonstrated quality leadership abilities with a record of working together with Democrats and Republicans. A time to elect a new mayor who has lived his entire life in Lima and understands what Lima use to be and can be again. A time to elect a new mayor who will work every day for Lima not just every four years during a campaign. A time to elect a new mayor for our children and grandchildren’s futures. A time to elect a new mayor who rebuild our neighborhoods. A time to elect a new mayor who will make Lima safe again.

Yes, Lima voters it is time for change. Vote for Keith Cheney!

Don Edinger, Lima