Letter: Magnus right choice for 1st Ward

I grew up on the north end of Lima and still have family that lives there. I’m writing this because I’ve read things I don’t agree with about Ray Magnus.

I have known Ray for 15-plus years. He has always been there to help people, from helping injured or ill people pay their bills for the month to making sure they have groceries. He’s even taken in stray cats, getting them fixed and making sure they had their vaccinations.

Ray Magnus is always helping others. I think he will be the right choice for the 1sr Ward. If I still lived in that ward he would have my vote.

Jessica Kieswetter, Delphos