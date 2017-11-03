Posted on

Letter: Magnus right choice for 1st Ward

,

I grew up on the north end of Lima and still have family that lives there. I’m writing this because I’ve read things I don’t agree with about Ray Magnus.

I have known Ray for 15-plus years. He has always been there to help people, from helping injured or ill people pay their bills for the month to making sure they have groceries. He’s even taken in stray cats, getting them fixed and making sure they had their vaccinations.

Ray Magnus is always helping others. I think he will be the right choice for the 1sr Ward. If I still lived in that ward he would have my vote.

Jessica Kieswetter, Delphos

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Letter-to-the-editor3-1.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:01 pm |    

Ada falls after promising start in volleyball regional match

Ada falls after promising start in volleyball regional match
11:00 pm |    

Padua puts Celina away in volleyball regionals

Padua puts Celina away in volleyball regionals
10:58 pm |    

Cross country: Making return to state to defend title no easy path for LCC’s Sreenan

Cross country: Making return to state to defend title no easy path for LCC’s Sreenan