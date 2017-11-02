Letter: Hollenbacher for Bath trustee

I have worked with Roy Hollenbacher as a trustee in Bath Township for the past 20 years. We have worked cooperatively together for the betterment of Bath Township and its residents.

In addition to serving the residents of the Township, Roy serves on the Board of Directors of the Ohio Township Association. This allows him to also represent Bath Township in Columbus. Roy is also our township’s representative on the Lima/Allen County Regional Planning Commission and is president of the Allen County Health Department District Advisory Council. Roy’s knowledge of Township government has been an asset to the Board of Trustees.

Roy is a retired Lima firefighter and his knowledge in the fire service has been an asset in developing the Fire and EMS service we have today. Roy’s retirement has also allowed him to commit his time to serving Bath Township.

For these reasons and others, I support Roy Hollenbacher for re-election as a Bath Township Trustee.

William Degen, Bath Township Trustee, Lima