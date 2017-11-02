Letter: 3 qualities define Berger

David Berger and I have been friends, neighbors and colleagues for more than 30 years. We met when David directed Project Rehab, a housing improvement project in Kibby Corners. We became neighbors when the Berger family moved to our Lakewood/Charles neighborhood, and colleagues when I was 8th Ward Lima city councilman for two terms.

Three characteristics have impressed me most about David Berger: first, his passion for and commitment to public service; second, his ability and willingness to master details of complex social and economic proposals and plans; and third, his long-term vision, seeing positive futures for Lima if we are willing to take appropriate first steps.

These are qualities I rarely see in one person, and they are the reasons why David Berger gets my vote this November. Join me, please.

David S. Adams, Lima