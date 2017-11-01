Web: Many depend on RTA transportation

I”ve been a driver for the Allen County Regional Transport Authority since 2011. I’ve met all kinds of folks on the city buses or “Uplift” vans. They share many things in common with those who do not use ACRTA. They need to get to work or school, go to the doctor, grocery shopping, visit a sick friend or see a relative across town.

Their need for affordable transportation is as vital to them as to anyone. A “yes” vote for the Nov. 7 RTA levy says citizens of Lima understand and support an up to date and healthy transit system — one to brag about when they talk of their home town.

On Nov 7 vote Yes for ACRTA.

Gary Knepper, Alger