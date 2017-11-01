Letter: Political ad not clearly identified

I noticed in the Monday edition of “The Lima News” that there was an interesting cartoon in the news section that stated in the first few panels that Keith Chaney is negative and in the last panel to vote for Dave Berger.

This cartoon surprised me, because it was unsigned.

If it was a political advertisement by Mr. Berger’s campaign, then it should have been labeled as such. If it was an editorial cartoon, then it should have been placed on the editorial page. Placing the cartoon in the news pages only confuses the uninformed voter.

Michael Wrasman, Delphos

Editor’s note: The cartoon was a paid political advertisement by the Berger for mayor committee. That was noted inside the cartoon, but should have been more clear outside the cartoon box.