Letter: Neeper brings fresh leadership

Vote for Jon Neeper 7th ward city council.

He understands the issues concerning our community and will be proactive in resolving problems and improving the course of our city. Jon understands the value of small businesses; its positive impact on Lima, such as job creation; and its need to grow and flourish. He is not afraid to take a stand and will use sound, solid common sense in all decision making. Especially, seeing that our tax dollars are spent wisely.

Jon is a compassionate man who has dealt with many of our families during the most difficult times. Certainly, theses caring qualities will add to his leadership abilities.

We need fresh leadership.

Susan Risser, Lima