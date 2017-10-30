Letter: Does Lima need a veteran or rookie?

The decision for Lima Mayor is a simple one. One candidate has no experience; Mayor Berger has 28 years experience and continues to lead with passion and creativity. Mayor Berger has surrounded himself with capable people to assist him in his quest to continually improve our community.

Over the past 28 years, every park has seen improvements. The banks of the Ottawa River adorned with wildflowers, trees and a pedestrian/bike path. Lima now has 25 miles of bike paths, lanes, and shared lanes. We even have two new parks, Buttonbush Preserve and Lima Stadium Park.

The Market Street Parking Garage and streetscape improvements have added to the downtown renaissance.

The Public Works Department has completed over $280 million of projects to improve the city — street reconstruction projects like Bellefontaine, Market, Elm, Metcalf, Robb, Brower, Charles, Jackson, Findlay, St John’s, Fourth, Kibby, Elizabeth, West, and more. The Berger administration built the Vine Street underpass and will construct a new underpass at Elm Street and the I&O next year.

It was the mayor and his staff who procured federal and state funds for these projects. Ninety percent of the funds were non-local sourced.

Let’s continue to rebuild Lima under our current, capable administration. Join with me in reelecting Mayor Berger.

Howard Elstro, Lima