Letter: Keith Cheney for mayor … really?

I’m confused. Mr. Cheney says Lima’s present mayor isn’t doing enough for the city, then when the mayor does something, Cheney criticizes it. I have noticed also that being the head of the Republican Party gets you all kinds of money to spend on the campaign. I’ve never seen that for any other Republican running for office in Allen County.

I was also surprised that four members of council are supporting him after he said this administration (of which they are a member of) wasn’t doing enough to hire minorities in the police and fire departments. I also wonder how the current chief and former chiefs feel about this.

I’m wondering how Mr. Cheney is going to cover the additional expense of the new hires he wants for the police and fire departments he wants to increase, no mention of details and data yet, all talk.

Robert Miller, Waynesfield