Letter: Walk the talk when voting

I writing to my Senators Brown and Portman, along with my Rep. Jim Jordan, in the hopes that they will hear my plea. Your constituents are not happy and we need your help. Our opportunities for retirement depend on your support!

You say you are committed to seniors, yet you have supported this budget which would cut Medicare by $470 billion and Medicaid (which is used for nursing homes and prescriptions) by $1 trillion.

I will not be able to retire without Medicare. Put your vote where your mouth is—do nou vote for a budget that cuts Medicare or Medicaid.

Lisa Robeson, Bluffton