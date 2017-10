I am writing this letter in support of Jon Neeper for 7th Ward Council! I have known Jon for many years in both my day job with Pathology Laboratories and my music playing in Exploit.

Jon is an upstanding person that is honest and will get the job done! He comes from an exceptional family and will devote his many years of experience as a businessman in Allen County to benefit his constituents in the 7th Ward!

Please give your vote to Jon Neeper in the upcoming election!

Robert J. Schroeder, Lima