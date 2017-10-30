Letter: Jon Neeper not a rubber stamp

Jon Neeper, my friend, is running for City Council in the Seventh Ward. Jon was born and raised in the Seventh Ward and has lived there for the past 20 years since his return from college. Jon is very well qualified and sees serving on City Council as a way to be of service to his community.

As a long-time funeral director in the Lima area, Jon has already served the public for many years. He cherishes his role and how it allows him to aid grieving families in their time of sorrow.

Jon has also volunteered with many local organizations behind the scenes, not looking for any credit. A volunteer with the Lima Area Soap Box Derby for over 30 years, he also volunteers each year at the Star Spangled Spectacular and the St. Gerard Festival. Jon is a member of the Allen County Mass Disaster Planning Board and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. Jon is a former board member of Square Fair Inc. and Toast of the City and a former volunteer at Limaland Motorsports Park.

Over the years, Jon has worked with many local people and organizations and will personally research each issue to ensure that the residents of the 7th Ward are best served by his vote. He will not be a rubber stamp. Jon will listen to the concerns of his constituents and address those concerns for workable solutions. Jon deserves your vote.

Phillip C. Sellati, Lima