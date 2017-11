LEIPSIC — The Caring Points Churches of Putnam and Henry Counties are hosting a program, Lunch & Learn on Reentry Pathways for Returning Citizens, from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Leipsic Community Center, 102 E. Main St., Leipsic.

There is no cost, but reservations are required by Friday by calling 419-943-3556.

