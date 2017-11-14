Posted on

Liberty Arts Magnet School students win peace poster contest


(From left) Emmy Collins, Ella Owens and Evie Williams


LIMA — Three students from Liberty Arts Magnet School won the Lima Host Lions Club-sponsored Peace Poster Contest this year, the 30th anniversary of the contest.

Emmy Collins won first place, Ella Owens placed second, and Evie Williams placed third. All three winners are eighth graders. The three will be recognized at a luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The contest is open to students, between ages 11-13. It encourages them to express their individual visions of what peace is. This years theme was “The Future of Peace.”

