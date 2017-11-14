Posted on

Veteran visits Crestview classrooms


CONVOY — Second-grade students at Crestview Elementary School recently welcomed military veteran Doug Dye into their classroom.

Dye shared with students some stories of his deployments to Iraq, his medals and other honors. The students also enjoyed looking at Dye’s military “money.”

