Lima schools’ food service director wins state award

LIMA — On Wednesday, the Lima City Schools’ food service director will receive the 2017 Outstanding Food and Nutrition Director of the Year Award.

Carrie Woodruff will receive her award at the closing general session of the Ohio School Boards Association Conference in Columbus.

The award includes a $500 scholarship for a graduating senior at Lima Senior High School, and she will also be recognized on a plaque in the offices in Columbus.

Some of her many accomplishments include monetary and grant awards from the American Dairy Association, Dairy Council Mid-west and Children’s Hunger Alliance and USDA.

In May 2014, she spoke on behalf of the Food Research and Action Center on Community Eligibility Provision at the U.S. House and Senate Briefings in Washington, D.C. Then in 2015 she represented the Oho School Nutrition Association at the Future Leaders Conference in San Diego.