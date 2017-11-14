Lima schools unveil early release schedule for Thanksgiving

LIMA — On Tuesday, Nov. 21, students who attend Lima City Schools will be released early from school.

Thanksgiving break will begin for students on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and school will resume on Monday, Nov. 27.

Students who attend Lima North Middle School and Lima West Middle School will be released at 1 p.m.

Students at Freedom Elementary School, Heritage Elementary School, Independence Elementary School, Unity Elementary School, South Science and Technology Magnet School and Lima Senior Alternative School will be released at 1:15 p.m.

Students at Liberty Arts Magnet School and Lima Senior High School will be released at 1:30 p.m.