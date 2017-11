ELIDA — Elida schools is holding a special board of education meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the Elida High School Library, 401 E. North St., Elida.

The purpose of the meeting is to swear in Barry Barnt, new board member, and to enter into executive session.

