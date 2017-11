BLUFFTON — Bluffton University is hosting an English Festival forum at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Yoder Recital Hall, Bluffton University, 1 University Drive, Bluffton.

The forum is part of Bluffton’s 34th annual English Festival, where high school students are invited to spend the day at Bluffton to interact with speakers and Bluffton English faculty.

