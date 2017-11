BLUFFTON — Bluffton University is hosting a forum, “Professional Manners 101: How to Make a Great Impression” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Centennial Hall’s Stutzman Lecture Hall, Bluffton University, 1 University Drive, Bluffton.

Robin Reeves, founder and director of Reeves Etiquette and Image Consulting, will present the forum.

