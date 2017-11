BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s Nutrition Association will host the annual harvest dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Bluffton Middle School cafeteria, 102 S. Jackson St., Bluffton.

This year’s dinner will feature chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and dessert.

Monetary donations will be appreciated and all proceeds will benefit the food pantries in Bluffton and Lima.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_BlufftonUniversity-3.jpg