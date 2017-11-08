Holiday Spectacular scheduled in Ada

ADA — The Holiday Spectacular, an annual holiday tradition for families, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16; Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Freed Center for Performing Arts, Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St., Ada. Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for seniors and $5 for students/children.

There will be a daytime showing of the Holiday Spectacular at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Freed Center for Performing Arts, Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St., Ada. Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for seniors and $5 for students/children.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Clipboard01.jpg