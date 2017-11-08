Posted on

Holiday Spectacular scheduled in Ada

,

Holiday Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., Freed Center for the Performing Arts, ONU, 525 S. Main St., Ada. Tickets: $20 for adults; $10 seniors; $5 students/children.

ADA — The Holiday Spectacular, an annual holiday tradition for families, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16; Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Freed Center for Performing Arts, Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St., Ada. Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for seniors and $5 for students/children.

There will be a daytime showing of the Holiday Spectacular at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Freed Center for Performing Arts, Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St., Ada. Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for seniors and $5 for students/children.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Clipboard01.jpg
Holiday Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., Freed Center for the Performing Arts, ONU, 525 S. Main St., Ada. Tickets: $20 for adults; $10 seniors; $5 students/children.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:00 am |    

Get This: Trump administration moves ahead with Obama menu-label law

Get This: Trump administration moves ahead with Obama menu-label law
12:25 am
Updated: 12:36 am. |    

Berger edges out Cheney in Lima mayoral race

Berger edges out Cheney in Lima mayoral race
12:24 am
Updated: 12:24 am. |    

Allen County voters turn down RTA’s sales tax request

Allen County voters turn down RTA’s sales tax request